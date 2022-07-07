Left Menu

Govt puts curbs on wheat flour exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:15 IST
Govt puts curbs on wheat flour exports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After banning wheat exports in May, the government has imposed restrictions on outbound shipments of wheat flour or atta, maida, and semolina, a move aimed at containing price rise.

Exporters of these commodities would now need the approval of the inter-ministerial committee on the export of wheat for the shipments from July 12.

''Export policy of wheat flour (atta) remains free but export shall be subject to the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee on export of wheat,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The new approval framework will be applicable for wheat flour (atta), maida, semolina (Rava/ sign), wholemeal atta, and resultant atta.

According to the notification, the necessary modalities for the quality of wheat flour will be notified separately.

The provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy regarding transitional arrangements would not be applicable under this notification.

In 2021-22, India exported wheat flour worth USD 246.57 million.

In May, India banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by a scorching heat wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022