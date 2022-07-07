Govt puts curbs on wheat flour exports

After banning wheat exports in May, the government has imposed restrictions on outbound shipments of wheat flour or atta, maida, and semolina, a move aimed at containing price rise.

Exporters of these commodities would now need the approval of the inter-ministerial committee on the export of wheat for the shipments from July 12.

''Export policy of wheat flour (atta) remains free but export shall be subject to the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee on export of wheat,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The new approval framework will be applicable for wheat flour (atta), maida, semolina (Rava/ sign), wholemeal atta, and resultant atta.

According to the notification, the necessary modalities for the quality of wheat flour will be notified separately.

The provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy regarding transitional arrangements would not be applicable under this notification.

In 2021-22, India exported wheat flour worth USD 246.57 million.

In May, India banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by a scorching heat wave.

