10-month-old offered compassionate appointment by rlys after parents die in accident
This is probably for the first time in the history of the state that such an offer has been given to a child of this age on compassionate grounds, officials said.Compassionate appointments aim to render immediate help to families of dead government employees.On July 4, a 10-month-old girl was registered for compassionate appointment in the Personnel Department of South East Central Railways SECR, Raipur Railway Division.The father of the child, Rajendra Kumar, was working as an assistant at a railway yard in Bhilai.
- Country:
- India
A 10-month-old girl who lost her parents in an accident in Chhattisgarh has been given compassionate appointment by the railways, officials said. She can work for the national transporter after attaining the age of 18 years, they said. This is probably for the first time in the history of the state that such an offer has been given to a child of this age on compassionate grounds, officials said.
Compassionate appointments aim to render immediate help to families of dead government employees.
''On July 4, a 10-month-old girl was registered for compassionate appointment in the Personnel Department of South East Central Railways (SECR), Raipur Railway Division.
“The father of the child, Rajendra Kumar, was working as an assistant at a railway yard in Bhilai. He along with his wife died in a road accident on June 1. The child, however, survived,” a statement from SECR said.
“All help was provided to Kumar’s family by the Raipur Railway Division according to rules,'' it said.
Officials said they took the child’s fingerprints to make an official registration in the railway records.
Accompanied by her relatives, the girl cried when her thumb impression was taken, recalled an official.
“It was a heart-wrenching moment. It was also difficult for us to take the thumb impression of such a small child,” he said.
PTI ASG SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Khelo Chess' programme could revolutionise the game in India: AICF secretary
'Khelo Chess' has potential to create chess revolution in India: AICF Secretary Chauhan
Deputy secretary in CM Kejriwal's office, 2 SDMs suspended by Delhi LG on corruption charges: Sources
Myanmar's Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison
UK Foreign Secretary to visit Israel, Israeli foreign ministry says