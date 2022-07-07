Paris weekend flight disruptions less likely as firefighters call off strikes

Firefighters at Paris's international CDG airport on Thursday said they would remove a strike notice for the weekend, easing the risk of cancellations as they accepted a pay hike offer from the airport's operator ADP.

While it is still unclear if other units of the airport's workforce would follow, the move by the firefighters, who are crucial for the safety of takeoffs and landings, makes further disruptions less likely. The French DGAC aviation authority also told Reuters there would be no flight cancellations at Paris airports on Friday.

Last Friday and Saturday, the strike action heavily hit CDG's schedule. The ADP group directly only employs a minority of the ground personnel, the majority of whom holds labour contracts with airlines and a large number of sub-contractors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)