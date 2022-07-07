Left Menu

The Designer's Class raises USD 1 million

07-07-2022
The Designer's Class raises USD 1 million
Edtech startup The Designer's Class has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.9 crore) in a funding round from a set of angel investors.

The funding round was led by Shivtej Investment Advisory represented by Pratik Bafna and investor Anupam Lunavat, the company said on Thursday.

The edtech firm claims to have designers such as Gauri Khan, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta among its faculty.

''This round of funding will enable the e-learning design venture to strengthen its immersive learning technology infrastructure, enhance its online course portfolio, add more languages on its platform and execute its mission of democratising design education in its entirety,'' the company said in a statement.

The Designer's Class co-founder and CEO Samarth Bajaj said that the funding will be used towards technological enhancement, support more languages and enable immersive learning capabilities.

''By 2025, we are looking at providing over 200 design related courses in more than 50 design-based verticals to a student base of 100 thousand candidates,'' he added.

