Flutterwave's accounts frozen in Kenya over money laundering claims
A court in Kenya has frozen more than $40 million in accounts belonging to Africa-focused payments giant Flutterwave under the country's anti-money laundering laws, court documents showed.
- Country:
- Nigeria
A court in Kenya has frozen more than $40 million in accounts belonging to Africa-focused payments giant Flutterwave under the country's anti-money laundering laws, court documents showed. Founded in 2016 in Nigeria, the San Francisco-headquartered firm, specialises in individual and consumer transfers, one of several fintech firms facilitating and capitalising on Africa's booming payments market.
Earlier this year, the firm raised $250 million, valuing the startup at more than $3 billion. Kenya's Assets Recovery Agency sought and was granted a High Court order to freeze several accounts with three banks belonging to Kenyan-registered Flutterwave Payment Technology Ltd.
Flutterwave confirmed to Reuters it owned the company. It said in a separate statement that claims of financial impropriety in Kenya were "entirely false".
The court order, which is dated July 1, stops Flutterwave from any transactions from more than a dozen accounts with three banks, which held $43 million in dollars, sterling, euro and Kenyan shillings. "These orders shall subsist for a period of 90 days as provided in section 84 of Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act," Judge Esther Maina said in a ruling pending a full hearing and final order at a later date.
Flutterwave said its operations were regularly audited and it continuously engaged regulatory agencies to stay compliant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Kenyatta kicks off national title deeds issuance programme
Gaurav Gill stamps his authority in WRC2 Safari Rally Kenya
Gaurav Gill clocks fastest time in WRC2 Safari Rally Kenya Shakedown
Athletics-All five Kenyan world champions to defend titles in Eugene
Gaurav Gill retires from World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya 2022 round