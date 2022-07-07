Left Menu

Captive and commercial coal blocks production surges by 79 pc in Q1

Coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks surged by 79 per cent to 27.7 million tonnes in the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to 15.5 MT recorded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the government data showed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 22:06 IST
Captive and commercial coal blocks production surges by 79 pc in Q1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks surged by 79 per cent to 27.7 million tonnes in the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to 15.5 MT recorded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the government data showed on Thursday. At present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is expected that at least 12 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Additional secretary and nominated authority of the Ministry of Coal on Wednesday reviewed the production from coal blocks for the first quarter of 2022-23. During the review meeting the Ministry of Coal officials appreciated the efforts of coal blocks allottees in achieving such high growth and expressed hope that target production of 32 million tons from coal blocks during the second quarter of FY 2022-23 will be achieved, the statement said.

It was also noted with appreciation that two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 1.57 million tonnes in the first quarter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022