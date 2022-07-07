Left Menu

UK coal mine decision delayed as politics intervenes

West Cumbria Mining has said the project will have local benefits and create around 500 jobs. A decision on the mine is now expected to be made on or before August 17, the department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said in another letter to Friends of the Earth.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:30 IST
UK coal mine decision delayed as politics intervenes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A UK government decision on whether to allow a new coal mine in Cumbria, northwest England, was delayed for up to six weeks after Michael Gove, the minister responsible for the relevant department, was sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson himself said on Thursday he was resigning, bowing to a barrage of calls to quit from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers.

Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, had been expected to announce on Thursday whether the mine, being developed by privately owned West Cumbria Mining and which seeks to extract coking coal for the steel industry, should go ahead. "Regrettably, Planning Ministers will not be in a position to publish a decision by this date," Gove's former department said in a letter to environmental group Friends of the Earth seen by Reuters.

Britain has a climate target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and the government's independent climate advisers, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), had warned allowing the mine would make reaching this target more difficult. West Cumbria Mining has said the project will have local benefits and create around 500 jobs.

A decision on the mine is now expected to be made on or before August 17, the department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said in another letter to Friends of the Earth. FoE coal campaigner Tony Bosworth said new coal projects could not be justified.

"All the evidence is stacked against the mine: it'll increase carbon emissions and its market is already declining as steelmakers move to greener production," he said in a statement. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022