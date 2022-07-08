Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 8

08-07-2022
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- National Grid lays out plans for 54 bln pound upgrade to UK energy network https://on.ft.com/3uxAas9 - Rolls-Royce reports signs of recovery in long-haul jets demand https://on.ft.com/3NR8t4o

- British Airways strike called off after new pay offer https://on.ft.com/3RiAXHu - Merck in talks over $40 bln deal for cancer biotech SeaGen https://on.ft.com/3yPd56X

Overview - National Grid Plc on Thursday laid out plans for a 54 billion pound ($64.91 billion) upgrade to the electricity network of UK, in a bid to ramp up expansion in offshore wind energy.

- Rolls-Royce executives on Thursday said the company was seeing recovery in demand of wide-body aircraft, reflecting recent revival in aviation. - British Airways' check-in staff at London's Heathrow airport has suspended a strike, labour unions said on Thursday, after the IAG owned airline agreed to improve pay as it deals with a busy summer period amid travel disruptions.

- Drugmaker Merck & Co is in advanced talks to buy cancer-focused biotech company Seagen Inc in a deal that could be worth roughly $40 billion or more. ($1 = 0.8319 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

