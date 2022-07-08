PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 8
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- National Grid lays out plans for 54 bln pound upgrade to UK energy network https://on.ft.com/3uxAas9 - Rolls-Royce reports signs of recovery in long-haul jets demand https://on.ft.com/3NR8t4o
- British Airways strike called off after new pay offer https://on.ft.com/3RiAXHu - Merck in talks over $40 bln deal for cancer biotech SeaGen https://on.ft.com/3yPd56X
Overview - National Grid Plc on Thursday laid out plans for a 54 billion pound ($64.91 billion) upgrade to the electricity network of UK, in a bid to ramp up expansion in offshore wind energy.
- Rolls-Royce executives on Thursday said the company was seeing recovery in demand of wide-body aircraft, reflecting recent revival in aviation. - British Airways' check-in staff at London's Heathrow airport has suspended a strike, labour unions said on Thursday, after the IAG owned airline agreed to improve pay as it deals with a busy summer period amid travel disruptions.
- Drugmaker Merck & Co is in advanced talks to buy cancer-focused biotech company Seagen Inc in a deal that could be worth roughly $40 billion or more. ($1 = 0.8319 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Grid
- Financial Times
- London
- British Airways
- Bengaluru
- Rolls-Royce
- British
ALSO READ
Harbour, Pullman explore mental illness with humour in new London play
British Airways staff vote spells 'summer of strikes' at London's Heathrow
British Airways should plan to minimise strike disruption - Downing Street
British Airways 'extremely disappointed' over Heathrow strike vote - spokesperson
95% of Heathrow British Airways staff vote for strike - GMB union