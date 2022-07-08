TradeIndia launches TI Lending digital solution to offer Rs 50 lakh quick capital to SMEs

B2B marketplace TradeIndia, which connects buyers and sellers with business partners on its platform, on Friday announced the launch of the digital loan solution 'TI Lending' to offer up to Rs 50 lakh loan to SME borrowers.

The solution is aimed at bridging the funding gap for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which need quick working capital for their business growth.

It is a complete digitised solution with zero paperwork and offers instant business loans of up to Rs 50 lakh with a disbursal time of 24 hours, TradeIndia said in a release.

TradeIndia said it has partnered with the RBI-licensed lenders to ensure maximum safety for lending and all the information shared by the firms is processed and stored with banking-level security controls.

Capital denial is one of the major hurdles that is preventing SMEs from taking the entrepreneurial plunge. TI Lending offers a 100 per cent online solution and envisions to become the first choice among SMEs for quick and convenient business loans, the company said. It will enable SMEs to build a strong credit history to become eligible to take bigger loans from the banks.

''The idea behind introducing TradeIndia (TI) Lending is not just to offer SMEs the ease of doing business, it is majorly done to help them with much required financial assistance so that they can pursue their growth strategies,'' TradeIndia CEO Sandip Chhettri said.

India has more than 63 million (6.3 crore) SMEs, accounting for 30 per cent of the country's GDP and generates more than 100 million (10 crore) jobs for the skilled and semi-skilled workforce, he added.

''However, they have their own set of challenges, with the capital gap being the major of all. We see this service as a step forward in direction of improving the competitiveness of SMEs,'' Chhettri said.

TradeIndia said the credit gap in the country has increased in the last five years. Small businesses, which require quick access to working capital for their daily operations, can have an impact on their earnings and profits if money is not available.

Issues, such as payments delay, may lead to reduced investments and may hamper growth. This results in risk aversion in the minds of entrepreneurs, and TI Lending aims to address such varied underlying problems, the company said.

Aditya Shankar, Business Head, Lending, TradeIndia said it will help SMEs grow their businesses.

''Being one of the oldest B2B e-commerce platforms with over three decades of experience, TradeIndia understands SMEs' business, transactions and behaviour more than any other lender,'' Shankar said. The company's expertise will help create an ecosystem beneficial for SMEs as well as lenders. SMEs will have easy access to lending products and credit facilities, while lenders will get qualified, quality and verified customers, Shankar said.

