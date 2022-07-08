Left Menu

Car swept off bridge in Uttarakhand, nine dead

Nine people, mostly tourists, drowned on Friday morning when their car was swept off a bridge by an overflowing Dhela river following heavy rains at Ramnagar here, police said.The accident occurred around 545 am when the car was returning to Punjab, SSP Pankaj Bhatt said from the spot.The bodies have been recovered.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:41 IST
Car swept off bridge in Uttarakhand, nine dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people, mostly tourists, drowned on Friday morning when their car was swept off a bridge by an overflowing Dhela river following heavy rains at Ramnagar here, police said.

The accident occurred around 5:45 am when the car was returning to Punjab, SSP Pankaj Bhatt said from the spot.

The bodies have been recovered. One person, 22-year-old Nazia, a resident of Corbett Colony, was rescued alive and sent to a hospital in Ramnagar, the SSP said.

As the car had a Punjab registration number, officials initially presumed it was carrying tourists from that state only. Six of those killed were women and three men, the police said.

They were identified as Ashia of Corbett Colony, Ramnagar, Kavita and Jahnvi of Patiala, Sangeeta Tamang of New Delhi's East of Kailash, Pinky of Noida, Hina of Delhi's Bhajanpura, Amandeep Singh of Punjab's Bhawanigarh, and Pawan and Iqbal of Patiala.

The bridge from where the car was swept down the river is low and accident-prone. The river often flows over it when there is a surge in its waters.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the vehicle attempted to cross the bridge at a high speed, ignoring warnings from onlookers who signalled him to stop.

The tourists were staying at Small Town Homestay and Restaurant in Dhela and had started from there around 5 am, the SSP said.

The car had overturned after being swept off by the river and rescuers had to struggle for hours to retrieve the bodies, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022