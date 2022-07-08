Left Menu

M&M shares pare early gains; settle on flat note

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:54 IST
M&M shares pare early gains; settle on flat note
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday pared all early gains and ended on a flat note amid profit booking.

Earlier in the day, the scrip had gained amid an announcement that impact investor British International Investment (BII) will invest Rs 1,925 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra's new electric vehicle arm.

The stock, which jumped 5.16 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,191.90 during the day on the BSE, later wiped out all early gains and ended at Rs 1,132.65 apiece, lower by 0.06 percent.

On the NSE, it settled at Rs 1,130.50 apiece, down 0.25 percent after climbing 5.43 percent to Rs 1,194.90 -- its 52-week high -- earlier in the day.

As per an agreement between the two partners, the new electric vehicle company -- EV Co -- is envisaged to have a total capital infusion of around Rs 8,000 crore/USD 1 billion between the financial year 2024 and fiscal year 2027 for the planned product portfolio.

M&M and BII will invest Rs 1,925 crore each in EV Co, which would focus on four-wheeler passenger electric vehicles, as per the pact.

According to the agreement, BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore, resulting in 2.75 percent to 4.76 percent ownership in the EV Co, M&M said in a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022