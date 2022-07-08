Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:13 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply after monthly jobs data
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday after stronger-than-expected job growth in June and low unemployment rate fueled bets of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 372,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 268,000 jobs.

At 08:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 54 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 18.75 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 112 points, or 0.92%.

