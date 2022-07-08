Bus catches fire in Kolkata, passengers rescued safely

A state-run bus caught fire in southeast Kolkata's Kalikapur area on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident happened near the Metro Cash and Carry store on EM Bypass around 5.30 pm, they said.

All passengers of the bus were rescued safely, they said.

Two fire tenders are working to douse the blaze, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be known.

