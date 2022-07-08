Left Menu

IOB raises MCLR by 10 basis points

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:39 IST
IOB raises MCLR by 10 basis points
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rate across tenors by 0.10 per cent.

''Our bank has revised the MCLR with effect from July 10, 2022 until further review,'' IOB said in a regulatory filing.

The new rates, which will come to effect from July 10, will range in 6.95-7.55 per cent.

The one-year MCLR, the benchmark for most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home, will be raised to 7.55 per cent from the existing 7.45 per cent. Alongside, the two and three year MCLR are also increased by the same quantum to 7.55 per cent each.

The overnight to six month MCLR are hiked in the range of 6.95-7.50 per cent, up by 0.10 per cent from previous rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022