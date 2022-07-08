Delhi govt seeking 'technology intervention' in bus lane enforcement drive

The Delhi government is looking for ''technology intervention'' to reduce human involvement in the enforcement of bus lane drive, which kicked off on April 1 this year.

The Transport Department of the government has invited Expression of Interest from technology companies to aid in checking of buses in the national capital. ''Expression of Interest for calling for technology companies to offer ways and means for checking buses in Delhi ply only in demarcated bus lanes. Delhi has approx. 1500 km of road length on which buses ply with about 2500 demarcated bus queue shelters.

''Today, as on date the enforcement is done manually by Department's personnel. Department is searching for a technology partner who can provide with tech intervention which can eliminate the manual enforcement partially or fully. The interested entrepreneurs/start-ups may kindly send their proposal in the following format by July 31 (sic),'' said an official notification. According to an official of the department, they are looking for the cheapest technological intervention and they have received some ideas. ''The technological intervention could be one with cameras or without cameras,'' he said.

As on July 4, a total of 44,594 challans had been issued under the bus lane enforcement drive. These include 1,591 challans issued to bus drivers for lane violations and 43,003 challans issued to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes.

A total of 526 vehicles have also been towed away for improper parking on bus lanes, it added.

The bus lane discipline drive is currently being implemented in its first phase along Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

In the following phase, all major roads will be covered under the drive.

The transport department is also implementing a pilot of improved road marking for bus lane between Raja Garden Junction and Britannia Chowk in collaboration with IIT Delhi to facilitate movement of non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians.

The department will also conduct training of PWD engineers to harmonize road marking system across all PWD roads in Delhi.

