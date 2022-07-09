Govt to organize conclave on mines, minerals, Amit Shah to be chief guest

The Ministry of Mines will organize the 6th edition of the National Conclave on Mines and Minerals as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav week celebrations on July 12, 2022, a Ministry of Mines statement said on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest of the conclave to be organized at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Mines, Coal, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the one-day conclave. Some of the highlights of the conclave include the conferring of the national-level award Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar to the best performing States in the field of mining, the launch of three modules of Mining Tenement System (MTS), awards for 5-Star rated mines for the year 2020-21 and National Geo Science Awards-2019.

A technical session by National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) and a session on automation in mining will be held as part of the inaugural session of the conclave, where chief executives of various mining companies shall brainstorm on important issues pertaining to India's mining sector. The award ceremony will include presenting new mine blocks to State governments and the Ministry of Coal and providing incentives to State governments for successful auction and identification of blocks.

Districts that are performing well under District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMF) will be showcasing their achievements during the conclave. A digital kiosk showcasing an exhibition on the development of exploration and mining during the last 75 years will be on display during the conclave, and a life-size digital booklet depicting reforms undertaken in the mining sector will be yet another attraction at the conclave. (ANI)

