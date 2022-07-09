Vistara to start Mumbai-Bangkok flights from Aug 5

Vistara on Saturday said it will start operating flights on the Mumbai-Bangkok route from August 5.

The flights on the Mumbai-Bangkok route will be operated five days a week, using the A320neo aircraft, according to a statement issued by the airline.

Vistara currently operates a daily flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route, the statement said.

Vistara -- a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines -- has 53 aircraft in its fleet.

