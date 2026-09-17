Tensions Erupt as Tata Trusts Blocks Chandrasekaran's Reappointment

Tata Trusts, a major stakeholder in Tata Sons, opposed the board’s decision to extend N Chandrasekaran’s term, citing a breach of company rules. The decision was challenged at a crucial board meeting, as Noel Tata, a trust representative, provided legal backing for the opposition to Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:23 IST
Tensions Erupt as Tata Trusts Blocks Chandrasekaran's Reappointment
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel N Tata (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic turn of events, Tata Trusts, which holds significant influence in Tata Sons, has challenged the board's move to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman. The Trusts labeled the board's decision as illegal, stating it breached the company's Articles of Association.

The confrontation came to light during a pivotal Tata Sons Board meeting where directors cast a 4-1 vote favoring Chandrasekaran's reappointment, with Noel N Tata's dissenting vote stemming from his position as Chairman of Tata Trusts.

Tata Trusts argued that the reappointment required a majority of Trust nominee directors' approval, which was not met. Despite earlier backing, the change in stance was officially supported by a legal opinion from the former Chief Justice of India, adding weight to the Trusts’ argument.

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