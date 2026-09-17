Tensions Erupt as Tata Trusts Blocks Chandrasekaran's Reappointment

In a dramatic turn of events, Tata Trusts, which holds significant influence in Tata Sons, has challenged the board's move to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman. The Trusts labeled the board's decision as illegal, stating it breached the company's Articles of Association.

The confrontation came to light during a pivotal Tata Sons Board meeting where directors cast a 4-1 vote favoring Chandrasekaran's reappointment, with Noel N Tata's dissenting vote stemming from his position as Chairman of Tata Trusts.

Tata Trusts argued that the reappointment required a majority of Trust nominee directors' approval, which was not met. Despite earlier backing, the change in stance was officially supported by a legal opinion from the former Chief Justice of India, adding weight to the Trusts’ argument.