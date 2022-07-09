Left Menu

MP: 2 teachers killed in road accident while returning from poll duty

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two teachers were killed and as many injured after their car rammed into a tree when they were returning from panchayat poll duty in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred near Karki village at around 11am when the four teachers, in the 38-42 age group, were returning to Beohari after carrying out poll duties in Budhar, Jaisinghnagar Police Station in-charge Vinay Singh told PTI.

''Shrikant Bahroliya (42) and Laxmikant Patel (40) died on the spot. The two injured teachers were first taken to Shahdol Medical College and later shifted to Jabalpur for further treatment,'' he added.

