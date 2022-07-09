Kejriwal asks traders to actively participate in govt's efforts to redevelop Gandhi Nagar market

With Delhi government planning to redevelop Gandhi Nagar on the lines of international markets in USA and Spain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the traders to participate in the AAP dispensation's efforts to redevelop it.

''It is for the first time that any government is going to undertake development work for its traders on such a large scale. But it won't be possible with only the government's efforts. I appeal to all the traders to actively participate in these efforts along with the government,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He said this in response to his deputy Manish Sisodia's tweet and also tagged it.

''Delhi government is going to transform Asia's biggest readymade garment market Gandhi Nagar into a global brand. With the increase in business, 40,000 employment opportunities will also be generated,'' Sisodia has tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal also shared a video in which traders of Gandhi Nagar were hailing the move., while a voice-over said that the beautification of the market will be done.

''It will be developed just like New York's biggest fashion market where clothes are manufactured as well as sold. It will become cleaner and more beautiful so that every customer feels that the market is ready to welcome them,'' the voice-over in the video said.

The examples of popular markets in Spain, Dublin, Tokyo were also cited in the video to highlight the fact that the market will be developed on the lines of the international markets.

There will be resting spots, signboards leading to the shops, information booths on the important roads, toilets and green belts adorned with plants and trees. The AAP government's think tank Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi also tweeted saying the beautification of the market will be done according to international standards. ''Gandhi Nagar to become like international markets like Fashion Centre, Harajuku, Ibarra, La Rambla #GreatGarmetHub #GandhiNagar,'' it tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)