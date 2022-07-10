IAC Vikrant completes 4th phase of sea trials ahead of next month's induction

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant on Sunday successfully completed the fourth phase of sea trials ahead of its commissioning into the Indian Navy next month.

The sea trials of the 40,000-tonne warship involved the testing performance of the critical equipment and systems relating to onboard aviation facilities, officials said.

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, is set to be delivered to the Indian Navy by end of this month followed by its commissioning around August 15 to commemorate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

''The fourth phase of sea trials for IAC has been successfully completed on Sunday during which integrated trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard including some of the aviation facilities were undertaken,'' Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The warship is set to operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters and MH-60R multi-role helicopters.

It has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The IAC is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009.

''The Indigenous design and construction of Aircraft Carrier by Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd is a shining example in the nation's quest for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India Initiative' with more than 76 per cent indigenous content,'' Commander Madhwal said.

He said this has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides the development of a large number of ancillary industries. The maiden sea Trials of the IAC were successfully completed in August last year. This was followed by the second and third phases of sea trials in October and January respectively.

During these three phases of sea trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronic suites, deck machinery, life-saving appliances, the ship's navigation and communication systems were undertaken.

