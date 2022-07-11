China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups weigh

China stocks fell on Monday as a rise in domestic cases of COVID-19 dented sentiment, while concerns over policymakers exiting crisis-mode monetary easing also weighed. The CSI300 index fell 1.9% to 4,344.26 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5% to 3,307.23.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.7% to 21,130.67. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 3.0% to 7,324.46. ** Many Chinese cities are adopting fresh curbs, from business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections, with Shanghai bracing for another mass testing campaign after detecting the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

** China's central bank injected a minimal 3 billion yuan ($447.41 million) via open market operations for a sixth straight day since last week, raising market suspicion that policymakers are gradually exiting crisis-mode monetary easing delivered during COVID-19 lockdowns. ** China can consider further deficit spending by the central and local governments, if needed, to finance support for small businesses, a former finance minister said on Saturday.

** Energy stocks lost 3.7%, non-ferrous metal tumbled 4.3%, while tourism and semiconductors each dropped more than 2.5%. ** New energy stocks plunged 3.5%, with Tianqi Lithium Corp and Chengxin Lithium Group both down 10%.

** Macau shut all its casinos for the first time in more than two years on Monday, sending shares in gaming firms tumbling as authorities struggle to contain the worst COVID-19 outbreak yet in the world's biggest gambling hub. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 3.7% as media reported that sticking points in U.S.-China talks on delisting stocks remain.

** Mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong plunged nearly 5% amid debt woes in the sector. ($1 = 6.7053 Chinese yuan)

