Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra resumes; 4,026 pilgrims leave Jammu for base camps

A fresh batch of pilgrims was also allowed from Nunwan base camp on Pahalgam route Monday morning, officials said, adding that the pilgrims are scheduled to reach the holy cave Tuesday morning.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:41 IST
Amarnath Yatra resumes; 4,026 pilgrims leave Jammu for base camps
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for a day due to inclement weather as another batch of over 4,000 pilgrims left for the base camps of the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The Yatra was suspended from Jammu due to bad weather conditions and no batch was allowed to proceed to the base camps in the Valley on Sunday.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on July 8, leaving at least 16 people dead and more than 30 missings. ''A total of 4,026 pilgrims left in the 12th batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 110 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF,'' officials said. Of these, 3,192 are males, 641 females, 13 children, 174 'sadhus' and six 'sadhvis', they said.

According to officials, 1,016 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 35 vehicles at around 3.30 am followed by the second convoy of 75 vehicles carrying 2,425 pilgrims for Pahalgam. A fresh batch of pilgrims was also allowed from Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam route Monday morning, officials said, adding that the pilgrims are scheduled to reach the holy cave Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the Army has constructed a makeshift staircase outside the holy cave. The path leading to the cave shrine was damaged due to the landslides triggered by the cloudburst on Friday. ''Given #Yatra resuming from #Pahalgam Axis today, a stairway towards an approach to the #Holy cave has been made overnight to facilitate #Yatris,'' Army's Chinar Corps tweeted.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on June 30.

So far, over 1.13 lakh pilgrims have offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shiva lingam, they said. With this, a total of 69,561 pilgrims have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022