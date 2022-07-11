Woman dies by suicide at Kolkata Metro station, services disrupted

A woman died after jumping in front of an approaching metro train at Girish Park station in north Kolkata on Monday afternoon, disrupting services on the North-South Line, police said.

The incident happened around 12.35 pm, they said.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, jumped in front of a Kabi Subhas-bound train, they added.

Police said they are investigating the matter, and checking the CCTV footage of the station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)