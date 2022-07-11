Left Menu

ePayLater plans expansion in NE, east India

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:54 IST
ePayLater plans expansion in NE, east India
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech startup ePayLater is mulling expansion of its retailer and neighbourhood store user base in the Northeast, eastern region and tier 2 and 3 cities of the country in the next few years.

The firm, which has a presence of around 15 per cent in the credit space of the Northeast and the east, provides zero-cost credit solutions to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The company intends to penetrate further to empower the SMEs by creating a credit and tech-enabled network, which facilitates smooth flow and higher efficiencies in the supply chain, co-founder Aurko Bhattacharya told PTI in an interaction.

He said ePayLater not only facilitated grocery stores to get not just the widest assortment of products under one roof, but also a consistent and interest-free credit window of 14 days across all their purchases.

''We at ePayLater, aim to provide a seamless financial and technology-first solution to solve existing problems and help them (distributors and retailers) increase their sales, reduce costs and increase margins through the use of technology,'' Bhattacharya said.

As the retail model evolves, traditional trade, the biggest contributor to the fast-moving consumer goods, is gradually adopting technology to modernise itself and double the growth of its business, according to the co-founder.

''We feel this has immense potential in tiers II and III cities across the country,'' he said.

The startup has a large retail base spread across 80 cities of India and has disbursed over Rs 1,900 crore in facilitating inventory purchases.

''Each stakeholder in the supply chain is both a buyer and a seller,'' Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022