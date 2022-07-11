Parameswaran Iyer takes over as NITI Aayog's CEO

Left Menu

Parameswaran Iyer, a 1981-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has taken over as NITI Aayog's chief executive officer replacing Amitabh Kant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 23:04 IST
Parameswaran Iyer, a 1981-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has taken over as NITI Aayog's chief executive officer replacing Amitabh Kant. "Honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again--this time as CEO, NITI Aayog," Iyer said in a statement.

With over 25 years of experience in the water and sanitation sector, Iyer spearheaded the implementation of India's flagship $20-billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which successfully delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people. Iyer has worked with both the public and private sectors. He was Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in New Delhi during 2016-20.

Iyer thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the appointment in the new position. "I am deeply grateful to PM Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India," Iyer said. Iyer has replaced Amitabh Kant as CEO of NITI Aayog. A 1980-batch IAS officer from Kerala Cadre, Kant was appointed as the CEO of the government's think tank in 2016, for a two-year term. Kant got multiple extensions. In 2021, Kant was given a one-year extension till June 2022.

Kant has been appointed as India's new Sherpa for the G20. (ANI)

