J'khand to have 14 new air routes, 3 more airports: Scindia

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:52 IST
J'khand to have 14 new air routes, 3 more airports: Scindia
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports.

He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

Scindia is accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand.

The PM is set to inaugurate Deogarh airport among other projects.

''Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity," Scindia said.

