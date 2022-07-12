Left Menu

Mizoram has highest proportion of women working as legislators, managers: Govt survey

On the basis of the survey, 14 quarterly bulletins of PLFS corresponding to the quarters ending December 2018 to quarter ending March 2022 have already been released.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:05 IST
Mizoram has highest proportion of women working as legislators, managers: Govt survey
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram has the highest 70.9 per cent ratio of female-to-male workers among those working as legislators, senior officials and managers, followed by Sikkim (48.2%) and Manipur (45.1%), according to a government survey.

Besides, Mizoram has also the highest proportion of women occupying managerial jobs at 40.8 per cent, followed by Sikkim at 32.5 per cent and Meghalaya at 31 per cent, as per the latest additional data of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for July 2020-June 2021.

The data showed that the ratio of female workers to total workers in usual status working in managerial positions was 18 per cent at all-India level.

Similarly, the ratio of female workers to male workers in usual status working as legislators, senior officials and managers was 22.2 per cent.

The data showed that many states/Union Territories had lower proportions of women working as legislators, senior officials and managers. These are Uttarakhand (3.6 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (4.8 per cent), Bihar (7.8 per cent), Punjab (8.4 per cent), Nagaland (9.1 per cent) and Andaman and Nicobar (7.7 per cent). Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu recorded the lowest ratio of 1.8 per cent.

National Statistical Office (NSO) launched PLFS on April 2017. On the basis of the survey, 14 quarterly bulletins of PLFS corresponding to the quarters ending December 2018 to quarter ending March 2022 have already been released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022