7 injured as bus rams into vehicles in Kolkata

Seven people, including four schoolchildren, were injured when a speeding bus hit three other vehicles and a pool car in the southern part of the city on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at Behala's Bakultala area around 8 am. The bus hit an autorickshaw from behind and two others, including the pool car, according to police.

Four schoolchildren and three passengers were injured, it said.

Onlookers alleged that the driver was drunk and he was driving quite recklessly. An irate mob vandalized the bus, following which a huge team of police reached the place and brought the situation under control. ''The schoolchildren and the four were discharged after preliminary treatment. The driver is absconding,'' an officer said.

