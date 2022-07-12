AMS strengthens position in India with FlexAbility acquisition

The renamed 'FlexAbility by AMS' will provide Indian talent for AMS's global clients in banking and other sectors MUMBAI, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), the leading global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, today announced the acquisition of FlexAbility, its longstanding Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner in India, from the shareholders of firm ABC Consultants, the pioneer of recruitment services in the country.

FlexAbility, renamed FlexAbility by AMS, will operate within the AMS global platform. FlexAbility CEO Vinod Subramanian will continue to lead its management team and the company's next phase of growth.

Founded in 2009, FlexAbility is headquartered in Mumbai and has more than 1,000 employees across seven cities in India. For more than a decade, AMS has been working with FlexAbility to provide Indian talent to global clients across a wide range of sectors. The acquisition formally combines AMS's global platform with FlexAbility's local expertise in India, an increasingly important recruitment and workforce services market for AMS global clients.

David Leigh, AMS CEO, said: ''I am delighted that we are taking our long and highly successful partnership with FlexAbility to the next level. The demand from global clients for Indian talent continues to grow apace and this acquisition will strengthen our leadership position in the exciting and talent-rich Indian market.'' FlexAbility CEO Vinod Subramanian said: ''The world has changed radically since the global pandemic and the demand for Indian talent is insatiable. Becoming an integral part of the AMS family gives FlexAbility an even stronger platform for growth. Our employees will have great opportunities for professional development and AMS clients from across the world will have greater access to Indian talent.'' Shiv Agrawal, MD, ABC Consultants said: ''I am very proud of how FlexAbility has evolved and grown over the past 12 years to become a leader in the RPO market in India. Partnering with AMS to deliver world class service out of India has been fantastic and I wish AMS, Vinod & the entire team at FlexAbility nothing but the very best for the future'' The acquisition reinforces India's position as a global leader in RPO. India is witnessing unprecedented growth in demand for talent, recruitment and workforce advisory support for multinational corporations (MNCs) as economies revive and respond to a new culture of remote working. Competitive talent-rich markets such as India have stepped up to provide central services for global companies at a time of deepening skills shortages in some developed markets.

Against this backdrop this acquisition' will provide AMS with a strong foundation for further growth worldwide as it serves MNCs that are rapidly adopting RPO services.

Today's announcement follows a period of strong global growth at AMS, especially in the United States where its headcount has grown four-fold in the last 18 months and is now close to 2,000 strong. AMS has also expanded significantly in Europe and Asia, with multiple new office openings to meet demand from many of the world's leading organisations for talent acquisition and management to gain a competitive advantage. India and FlexAbility by AMS are set to play a key role in AMS's global growth strategy.

OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension funds with C$121 billion in net assets, is the principal investor in AMS and the agreement also extends its connection and commitment to India. OMERS investments in India include renewable energy producer Azure Power and toll road operator IndInfravit.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About AMS: We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our c. 9000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity—and we're here to help you achieve it About FlexAbility: FlexAbility was established in 2009 as the Recruitment Processing (RPO) division of ABC Consultants. With over 1000 employees spread across seven cities in India, we provide agile and innovative solutions in full spectrum Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Resource Augmentation and Short-term RPO. At the core are our people, for whom we ensure a nurturing, diverse, and inclusive culture to thrive. True to our name, we empower clients with the flexibility to focus on their core competencies while we, as valued partners, provide the right talent for accelerated business growth.

