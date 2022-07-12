Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition by Shrem InvIT of equity in road infrastructure projects from Dilip Buildcon Ltd

The Proposed Combination involves an acquisition of 100% of the equity in the Target SPVs by the Acquirer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:05 IST
CCI approves acquisition by Shrem InvIT of equity in road infrastructure projects from Dilip Buildcon Ltd
Shrem InvIT is a trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and with SEBI under InvIT Regulations 2014. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition by Shrem InvIT of equity in ten road infrastructure projects (Target SPVs) from Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) and its associates under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, yesterday.

The Proposed Combination involves acquisition of 100% of the equity in the Target SPVs by the Acquirer. It also entails issue of certain of units of Shrem InvIT to DBL and its associates as consideration for the acquisition.

Shrem InvIT is a trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and with SEBI under InvIT Regulations 2014. It has been set-up for the purpose of carrying on the activity of an infrastructure investment trust.

The Target SPVs are undertaking road projects in the state of Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. They have been incorporated for the purpose of developing specific road projects.

DBL is engaged in the business of construction, operation, and maintenance of roads and highways. DBL as an EPC contractor obtains road projects through a government's competitive bidding process.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022