RBI imposes Rs 1.67 cr penalty on Ola Financial Services

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday imposed a penalty of over Rs 1.67 crore on Ola Financial Services for non-compliance with certain provisions related to pre-paid payment instruments and Know Your Customer norms.

Ola Financial Services Private Limited, a subsidiary of ride-hailing app Ola, offers financial services such as lending for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, personal loans, and insurance products.

''It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements,'' the central bank said in a statement.

A notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, it added.

''After considering the entity's response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,'' the RBI said.

The penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by Ola Financial Services with its customers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

