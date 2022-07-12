NSE cautious investors against guaranteed return products

Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday cautioned investors against subscribing to any scheme and product offered by entities offering guaranteed returns in the stock market.

The cautionary statement comes after NSE noticed that an entity named Shares Bazaar Private Limited is offering investment plans with assured returns.

The concerned entity is not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the NSE.

''Investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any scheme/ product offered by any entities offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law,'' the exchange said in a statement.

NSE began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on Sebi data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)