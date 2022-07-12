France repeats window to revive Iran nuclear deal closing soon

France's new foreign minister said on Wednesday there were only a few weeks before the window of opportunity to revive the Iran nuclear deal would close.

Speaking to lawmakers Catherine Colonna said the situation was no longer tenable and accused Tehran of using delaying tactics and going back on previously agreed positions during talks in Doha earlier this month, while forging ahead with its nuclear programme.

Western officials have since February repeated that talks between world powers and Iran only had a few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)