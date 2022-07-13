PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Eight make ballot to succeed Johnson as UK Tory leader and PM https://on.ft.com/3O2zAtz - UBS appoints Iqbal Khan as sole head of wealth management unit https://on.ft.com/3PkdHab

- Heathrow tells airlines to stop selling tickets for flights this summer https://on.ft.com/3aGkYCi Overview

- The field to replace Boris Johnson as the next Conservative party leader and prime minister narrowed on Tuesday evening as eight candidates qualified for the ballot ahead of the first round of voting on Wednesday. - UBS has appointed Iqbal Khan as the sole head of its flagship wealth management division in a management reshuffle that strengthens his chances of taking over as chief executive of the Swiss bank in the future.

- London's Heathrow airport has introduced a daily limit on the number of passengers for the first time and told airlines to stop selling tickets over the next two months in an attempt to avert more summer travel disruption. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

