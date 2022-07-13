Audi expands product range, drives in new A8 L sedan tagged at Rs 1.29 cr

Luxury carmaker Audi has expanded its product range in India with the launch of the latest version of its flagship model A8 L priced at Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom).

In a late evening event here on Tuesday, the German automaker introduced the fourth generation of the model in two variants Celebration Edition and Technology, priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore, respectively.

Both trims could be personalised as per the requirements of the customer.

While the Celebration Edition is available as a five-seater, the Technology variant is in four and five-seat configurations.

''This is our flagship model, which is kind of a brand shaper for us. We are focussing on personalisation and customisation with these cars so that every unit is unique for the customer,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI in an interaction.

The company has sold many A8s across the country in the past as well and now, the latest version has been introduced for the customers, he added.

''A8 L is a symbol of no-compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L, we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalisation options as well,'' Dhillon said.

The needs of potential A8L customers are changing as they look for emotional and comfortable mobility experiences that fit their individual lifestyles, he added.

''Values such as time, space, and individual expression are key decision drivers today. At the same time, a vehicle's traditional strengths from performance and safety to comfort and luxury remain important. The new Audi A8 L caters to all requirements and we are confident that this new flagship will continue to attract customers to the Audi family,'' Dhillon said.

Sharing a global perspective, Audi Director Region Overseas Alexander von Waldenburg-Dresel said the model has developed a loyal customer base across global markets.

''A8 was our ticket into the luxury segment. It has paved the way for Audi to become the premium player that we are today...,'' he noted.

The sedan is sold across various markets, including Germany and China, and the customers range from top executives to sports personalities to celebrities, he noted.

''There is also an armoured version of A8 which is driven by many politicians and there is also some demand from India for this particular trim,'' Waldenburg-Dresel said.

The premium sedan is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine mated with a 48V mild-hybrid engine and 340 hp power output, enabling 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

The model comes with various features like LED headlights with animations, active air suspension, dynamic all-wheel steering, Park Assist Plus with 360-degree cameras, a rear relaxation package with recliner, air ioniser and aromatisation.

It also comes with a rear-seat entertainment system, 3D sound system, ambient lighting package and head-up display, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)