Left Menu

RITES signs pact with CRIS to develop smart IT solutions for railway sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:08 IST
RITES signs pact with CRIS to develop smart IT solutions for railway sector
  • Country:
  • India

RITES Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Centre for Railway Information Systems under which both entities will develop smart and intelligent IT solutions for railway operations.

Besides, they will work to modernise existing technology and telecommunication in the railway sector.

RITES is a consultancy firm under the Indian Railways.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will facilitate both entities to leverage each other's expertise and collaborate to drive digitalisation in railway technologies, according to a regulatory filing.

They would explore information technology-based opportunities in the railway sector and new-age areas as well as look at international projects.

The MoU will pave the path towards building the digital future as we continue to innovate and leverage our technical expertise across the world, RITES Ltd Chief Information Technology Officer Sanjay Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022