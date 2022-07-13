South Africa's Transnet signs $1.5 bln loan with international banks

South Africa's state-owned rail firm Transnet has agreed on a five-year loan worth $1.5 billion with a group of international lenders led by Deutsche Bank AG in its biggest funding transaction in seven years. Poor maintenance, a lack of spare parts for trains, copper cable theft, and vandalism have disrupted Transnet's freight rail services.

It reported a 14% decline in volumes hauled in its last financial year. In April, Transnet declared force majeure, saying its capacity to provide services to mineral exporters was constrained by a lack of locomotives, large-scale theft of copper cables, and vandalism of infrastructure.

Transnet will use the loan to fund its expansion projects and refinance existing debt, it said in a statement late on Tuesday. "This is a significant milestone to stabilize Transnet's liquidity position in support of our financial sustainability," Transnet's Group Chief Financial Officer Nonkululeko Dlamini said.

The first draw-down of $685 million is scheduled for this month, Transnet said. Africa Finance Corporation, African Export-Import Bank, and Bahrain-headquartered Ahli United Bank were involved in the syndicated loan transaction alongside Deutsche Bank.

Last week, Transnet issued a veiled threat to coal exporters who had not agreed to amend transportation contracts, following its declaration of force majeure in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)