4 dead as under-construction railway underpass collapses in Dhanbad

Four workers were killed after an under-construction railway underpass collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, officials said on Wednesday.

Six workers engaged by a private contractor were working at the site near Chhatakuli village under the Baliapur police station area, around 15 km from Dhanbad district headquarters.

The portion caved in around 8.45 pm on Tuesday after a goods train crossed a nearby track, according to railway officials.

Locals, railway and administrative officials rushed to the spot for rescue.

All the labourers were residents of Kulhi village in Bilaspur, Sindri Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar said.

Irate villagers staged a blockade of the track and also closed the Grand Chord rail line at Pradhankhanta railway station, officials said.

Three trains, including the Dhanbad-Tatanagar Swarna Rekha Express, were cancelled due to the agitation, Dhanbad rail division public relations officer P K Mishra said.

The Railways had announced the diversion of 23 mail and express trains through the mainline via Patna or Gaya. But, it withdrew the order after the blockade was lifted around 5.30 am.

The villagers were demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh each and jobs in the Railways for the kin of the victims.

Divisional commercial manager Akhilesh Pandey said the Railways would ensure compensation based on the labour laws.

Compensation from the state government will also be ensured for the family members, he added.

