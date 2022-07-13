GMR Aviation Academy signs MoU with NFSU to focus on aviation forensics and cyber security

GMR Aviation Academy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Forensic Science University (NFSU) to develop and extend educational programmes in the field of aviation forensics and cyber security, a statement said on Wednesday.

As per the MoU, the GMR Group will sponsor domestic and international students in the field of aviation cyber security with one-year of onsite training at GMR Airports, its statement said.

GMR Airports, part of the GMR Group, manage and operate airports in Hyderabad and Delhi in India.

A research centre, certified by NFSU, will be set up in the campus of GMR Aviation Academy in Hyderabad, as per the MoU, the statement noted. ''NFSU scholars can pursue a full-time PhD in aviation forensics and cyber security domain at this unique centre with research and development opportunities in the live airport environment,'' it mentioned.

Technology and digitization have brought many advantages to the aviation sector, but at the same time, these have created challenges in managing cyber vulnerabilities in such a complex environment, said Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business. The aviation industry has been an attractive target for cyber attackers.

''Especially after the COVID-19, cyber attacks and threats have increased many folds, and organizations are in search of cyber security and forensics experts to create a cyber shield against any kind of cyber threats,'' Lohani noted.

There is a huge shortage of trained cyber security and forensics experts in the country, and in the world, he mentioned. ''In fact, there is a vast opportunity for such cyber security professionals, and bulk-hiring requirements exist for these professionals once they successfully complete these courses,” he noted.

