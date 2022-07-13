Aludecor partners Netherland's Nedzink to sell rolled zinc items in India

Metal composite panel maker Aludecor on Wednesday tied up with Netherland's Nedzink to sell rolled zinc products in India and aims higher revenues at Rs 1,100 crore in three years.

Kolkata-based Aludecor has two plants in Haridwar with an annual production capacity of 6 million square metre of metal composite panels, which are used to construct facades. It also has coating capacity of 5,000 tonnes per annum.

The company's annual turnover stood at Rs 362 crore during the last fiscal and the target is to reach revenue of Rs 1,100 crore in 2024-25 fiscal, driven by the introduction of new products, including zinc ones and exports, Aludecor CMD Ashok Kumar Bhaiya told reporters here.

Aludecor and Nedzink have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which the former will be an exclusive sales partner for the Indian market.

Nedzink providing zinc in buildings for façades and roofings across the globe, and this sustainable metal has enormous potential in India's underserved but growing market.

''The total market size of metal facades in India is about Rs 4,000 crore. Zinc metal façade products currently contributes less than one per cent,'' Bhaiya said.

He said there is a huge growth potential in India for zinc composite panels and zinc rolled coil products as they are more durable and sustainable.

Nedzinc will supply zinc rolled coil to Aludecor for manufacturing of panels.

''Zinc as a metal is more durable, 100 per cent recyclable, long lasting, maintenance free, low greenhouse gas releasing, self-healing, and consumes less energy compared to other metals from mining to production,'' the CMD said.

Aludecor will provide rolled titanium zinc for applications in façade cladding, roofing, and other innovative applications.

Erwin Smeets, Group Business Development Director of NedZink, said India is a focus market for the company along with the US and China for growth.

''India is a key market for us and we will be focusing aggressively with Aludecor to popularise the product here. With NedZink's advance technology and expertise in producing high quality titanium zinc sheets sustainably produced in our plants, Indian consumers are going to experience a product which is long lasting and is sustainable,'' he added.

Aludecor CMD said that the company is setting up another factory in Haridwar to increase its total coating capacity to 22,000 tonnes.

''We are targeting Rs 15 crore sales in this fiscal, Rs 50 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 110 crore in 2024-25,'' Bhaiya said, adding, ''Our total turnover is estimated to rise to Rs 1,100 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 362 crore in the last fiscal.'' P R Swarup, Director General, Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), said the use of zinc in construction industry should be promoted. ''It is also necessary to have skilled installers, to bring in complete satisfaction to the customer,'' he added.

