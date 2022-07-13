Left Menu

DGGI Gurugram arrests one person for GST fraud, tax evasion

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram zonal unit has arrested one person for fraudulently availing input tax credit (ITC) and evading GST to the tune of Rs 52.04 crore, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:40 IST
DGGI Gurugram arrests one person for GST fraud, tax evasion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram zonal unit has arrested one person for fraudulently availing input tax credit (ITC) and evading GST to the tune of Rs 52.04 crore, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU) of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), has arrested one person under the provisions of the GST Act on charges of availment of Input Tax Credit on the strength of goods-less invoices, the ministry said in a statement.

An intelligence was developed by the officers of DGGI Gurugram Zonal Unit wherein it was gathered that M/s AKS Electrical and Electronics Ltd located at S-1 & S-15, Bulandshahar Road, Industrial Area, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was engaged in availment and issuance of fake/ bogus ITC without the underlying supply of goods, it said. "It was further observed that they had made huge purchases in a particular year from M/s Abhishek Industries against whom an investigation with regard to availment of ineligible ITC from various non-existent entities has already been undertaken by this office," the ministry said.

Based on the verifications, evidences and statements recorded, it appeared that M/s AKS Electrical and Electronics Ltd, Ghaziabad was involved in availment of inadmissible Input Tax Credit on the strength of goods-less invoices received from various including firms M/s Abhishek Industries without actual supply of goods. The quantum of such inadmissible ITC prima facie availed by M/s AKS Electrical and Electronics Ltd turns out to be of more than Rs 52 crore, the finance ministry said.

Director of M/s AKS Electrical and Electronics Ltd was arrested on 6th July for which a judicial remand of 14 days was granted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022