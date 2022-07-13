Co-working firm DevX opens 2 centres in Noida

Gujarat-based co-working operator DevX on Wednesday said it has entered into Noida with the opening of two centres comprising 2,000 desks.

The company, which provides managed office spaces, has opened two centres, having a total of 1.5 lakh square feet of office space, at Sector 62, Logix Cyber Park, and Sector 125 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement.

DevX is a co-working space cum accelerator founded in September 2017.

''Our new Noida center will be spread across two centres i.e. 50,000 sq ft and 1 lakhs Sq. Ft., with a further 2 lakh sq. ft. added, before Q2, 2023,'' Umesh Uttamchandani, COO of DevX Co-Working, said.

These centres will strengthen its position in North India with Jaipur, Raipur and Chandigarh centres getting operational within a month.

''We are a national operator now having presence in 11 cities and 20 centres,'' he said.

The demand for managed office space in co-working centres has grown during the pandemic as corporates want flexibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)