Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar releases a special autobiography on his life and struggle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/PNN): Dubai-based entrepreneur and leading businessman Dr Dhananjay Datar, popularly referred to as 'Masala King', recently released his autobiography, aptly called 'Masala King -- a Journey of Memoirs' on the occasion of 38th anniversary of Al Adil Group in Dubai. The autobiography titled 'Masala King - A Journey of Memoirs' penned by Dr Datar was released in a grand ceremony at the hands of noted playback singer Suresh Wadkar in the presence of Ramdas Athawale, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. Also present were the members of the Datar family: his wife - Vandana Datar, and his two sons - Hrishikesh and Rohit, along with employees of the Al Adil group and well-known personalities from various fields. Singer Suresh Wadkar enthralled the crowd with a brilliant performance.

Speaking on occasion, Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Al Adil Trading group, UAE, "I came to Dubai 38 years ago from India to help my father in his tiny grocery shop. I only had 30 dirhams with me at that time. This land tested my mettle, and when I proved it, I was equally accepted by the people, and they rewarded me with a fortune. I became a successful entrepreneur and a billionaire with determination, hard work, honesty, patience and customer service. These qualities helped transform a small shopkeeper into a Masala King." Speaking about the autobiography, Dr Datar unfolded his 38 years of entrepreneurial journey with some memorable incidents from his life. He said, "I had spent my childhood in utter poverty. I remained an average student in my school life. In my college life, I would sell products like phenyl and instant mixes in the Mumbai suburbs to help my family. Until then, no one from our family had been engaged in business."

Dr Datar added, "My father, Mahadev, unexpectedly sensed an opportunity in Dubai on the verge of his retirement. He realized that the Indian community living there couldn't easily get the Indian food products of their choice like flours, chutneys and pickles. He set up a small shop to fulfil that need. Later, when he needed my help and called me to Dubai. Thus, entrepreneurship accidentally entered our life." He also shared some valuable business tips for budding entrepreneurs: "Retain your customers by providing them safe, pure and unadulterated products. Keep them satisfied as they only bring name and fame to you. I was honoured with the title "Masala King' by the rulers of UAE only because my customers and employees always trusted me and backed me. My dream is to create hundreds of entrepreneurs from the young generation. I penned down my memoirs to inspire and guide them."

