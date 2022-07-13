Left Menu

Nasscom, Google set up call centre to help rural women entrepreneurs scale up biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:24 IST
Nasscom, Google set up call centre to help rural women entrepreneurs scale up biz
  • Country:
  • India

Nasscom Foundation along with Google has set up a call centre in collaboration with a not-for-profit body ISAP to help women farmers scale up their business.

The project is being run on a pilot basis to initially reach out to 20,000 rural women entrepreneurs across six states -- Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Rajasthan, Nasscom Foundation CEO Nidhi Bhasin said at the launch of ''DigiVaani Call Center''.

''DigiVaani will be one place where rural women entrepreneurs will be able to call and get the information around various schemes available for them, which can help them scale up their business, be it government scheme or any other information that can be of help for them. The call centre will also pro-actively reach out to rural women entrepreneurs whose data is being made available to them,'' Bhasin said.

She said that the project has been funded by Google and the decision to scale up DigiVaani will be taken after a year.

''We are working with partners and making them aware of our service to reach out to rural women entrepreneurs,'' Bhasin said.

A DigiVaani call centre has been set up at the Delhi and Lucknow offices of the Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals (ISAP) with combined headcount of 19 people.

''Google.org is a philathropic arm of Google which has given grant of USD 500,000 to Nasscom Foundation to promote women entrepreneurship. We have realised that with labour participation rates going down for women, the next leap has to be women entrepreneurship,'' Google India & Southeast Asia Vice President, Marketing, Sapna Chadha said.

She said that Google has done a study with Bain Capital, which showed that women enterprises can contribute more than a quarter of the workforce required for the next 30-40 years.

''It is the time now that we have to lay foundation for the same,'' Chadha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022