Left Menu

Five dead as car hits tree in Haryana's Narnaul

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:33 IST
Five dead as car hits tree in Haryana's Narnaul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people died when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near the Raghunathpura bypass in Haryana's Narnaul, police said on Thursday.

The crash took place a little after midnight, Narnaul City police station SHO Inspector Santosh Kumar said.

''The car hit a tree along the road, and the five occupants were killed in the incident,'' he said over the phone.

Kumar said the victims were in the mid-30 to mid-50 age group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022