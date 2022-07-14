Left Menu

8 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured in bus accident

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 14:33 IST
8 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured in bus accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eight Amarnath yatris were injured on Thursday when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said here.

They said the bus was enroute to the Baltal base camp with around 40 pilgrims.

The driver lost control over the vehicle on the national highway near Nussu Badergund in Qazigund and hit a tipper dumper moving in the same direction, they said.

Eight pilgrims were injured, the officials said, adding that six of them were administered first-aid at a hospital in the area and the other two shifted to the district hospital in Anantnag.

