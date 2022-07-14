FDA delays decision on BeiGene's cancer drug on COVID restrictions
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:45 IST
China-based drug developer BeiGene said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has delayed its decision on the company's cancer drug as it was unable to conduct inspections in the country due to COVID-related travel curbs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- China
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Advertisement