Left Menu

Liquidity stress eases for Vedanta Resources: S&P

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:46 IST
Liquidity stress eases for Vedanta Resources: S&P
  • Country:
  • India

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said liquidity stress has reduced for Vedanta Resources Ltd as the company has addressed a large part of its debt maturities for the ongoing financial year.

The rating agency also said that while Vedanta Resources still has some funds to raise, it has sufficient cash at its cash-rich India operating subsidiary Vedanta Ltd and will gain from established banking relationships.

''That said, Vedanta Resources' weakened access to capital markets and persistent refinancing needs constrain the rating,'' S&P Global Ratings said in a statement.

From the requirement to refinance about USD 3 billion at the start of the current fiscal year, Vedanta Resources' debt maturities for the rest of the fiscal are now about USD 1.3 billion.

''We assume the company will meet about half of the remaining amount due in fiscal 2023 further dividends from Vedanta Ltd, and the rest will be refinanced,'' it added.

Even if Vedanta Resources is not able to raise funding for the 2023 bonds, the rating agency said it should be still able to meet the bond repayments through dividends from its subsidiary Vedanta Ltd.

''Our assessment of Vedanta Resources' liquidity takes into account the impact on the company's earnings from a fall in commodity prices in recent months and the Indian government's imposition of a windfall tax on oil,'' it said.

A large dividend from its cash-rich India operating subsidiary has boosted billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Ltd's efforts to refinance debt, Moody's Investors Service had earlier said.

Vedanta Resources Ltd owns 69.7 per cent stake in Vedanta Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022