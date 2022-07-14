Left Menu

ROSCTL has helped in improving export competitiveness: Chairman, AEPC

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With a view to boost exports and job creation in the textile sector, the government has approved the continuation of the Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) with the same rates as notified by the Ministry of Textiles for exports of apparel/garments and made-ups till March 31, 2024.

Chairman AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council), Naren Goenka said, "RoSCTL is a forward-looking and growth-oriented scheme which has provided a stable and predictable policy regime, helping boost exports and employment. The scheme helped improve cost efficiency and the export competitiveness in the international market. It has also promoted incubation of start-ups & entrepreneurs in the domain and also led to the large number of MSMEs joining the apparel export business."

After the introduction of GST in 2017, the RoSL (Rebate of State Levies) scheme was replaced by a new scheme – Rebate of State and Central Taxes Levies (RoSCTL) in March 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

